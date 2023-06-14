Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Decreased by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.63. 354,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,409. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.57. The company has a market capitalization of $356.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

