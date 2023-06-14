Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.79. 631,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $356.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

