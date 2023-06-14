MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Acquired by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 676,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 578,089 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MaxCyte stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,501. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 73.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxCyte news, Director Richard Douglas acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $345,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 16,149 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $81,067.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,648.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Douglas acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,020 shares of company stock valued at $346,484. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

