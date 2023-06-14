McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50,819 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.32. The stock had a trading volume of 259,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,177. The firm has a market cap of $210.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.14 and a 200-day moving average of $276.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

