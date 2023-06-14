Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down to $9.30

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.08. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 1,645,918 shares traded.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 59.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 36,260 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 101.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 62,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

