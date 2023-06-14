Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down to $9.30

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.08. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 1,645,918 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.
Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 59.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 36,260 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 101.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 62,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
