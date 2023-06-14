Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.95

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.95 and last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 26762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.27.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.29. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $40.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

