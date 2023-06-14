Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRSN. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,696. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The business’s revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

