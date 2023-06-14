Metal Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83.80 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Metal has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00004636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $79.82 million and approximately $83.80 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

