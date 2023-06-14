Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 3.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 2.52% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $810,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,318.25 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,427.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,467.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

