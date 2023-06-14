MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.21

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $6.13. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 53,110 shares trading hands.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.
MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
