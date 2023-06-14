MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.21

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $6.13. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 53,110 shares trading hands.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

(Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.