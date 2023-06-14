MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 172.9% in May

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 172.9% from the May 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMU stock remained flat at $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,502.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 405,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,435.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMU. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

