MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 172.9% in May

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 172.9% from the May 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CMU stock remained flat at $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $3.71.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMU. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.