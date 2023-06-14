Michael A. Berman Sells 17,000 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $767,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

M.D.C. Price Performance

NYSE MDC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,413. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

