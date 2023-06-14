Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Update

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of mid-cap US equities. RNMC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

