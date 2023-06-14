Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Update

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.
Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15.
Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend
About Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF
The First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of mid-cap US equities. RNMC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
