Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Trading 2.4% Higher

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.75. 2,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mid-Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.