Mirada (LON:MIRA) Trading 33.3% Higher

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 80,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,608% from the average daily volume of 2,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Mirada Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £445,500.00, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mirada Company Profile

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast markets in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company's products include Iris ecosystem that offers a platform for front and back-end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris AMS, an assets workflow manager; and editorial services to transform their catalogue into opportunities.

