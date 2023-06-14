MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyGram International

About MoneyGram International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $2,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 69.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,033,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 831,109 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $6,398,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 704.4% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 262,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 73,064 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.