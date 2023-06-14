Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.29

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.29 and last traded at $108.29, with a volume of 111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.00.

Moog Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $836.79 million during the quarter.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

