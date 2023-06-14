Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.87 and traded as high as C$15.59. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$15.51, with a volume of 143,911 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTL. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

About Mullen Group

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

