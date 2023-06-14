MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) One Day Volume Reaches $2.42

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $2.42 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00397966 USD and is down -29.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.