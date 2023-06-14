Nano (XNO) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $87.94 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,855.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00297058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00516917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00058658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00405922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003861 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

