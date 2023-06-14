National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision Trading Up 3.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

National Vision stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. National Vision has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $43.82.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Further Reading

