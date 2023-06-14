Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.84.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.