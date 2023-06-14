Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.84.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

