Neil Gagnon Buys 27,205 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 27,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $184,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 744,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Neil Gagnon acquired 10,572 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $72,629.64.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Neil Gagnon acquired 6,587 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $57,570.38.

On Monday, May 8th, Neil Gagnon purchased 2,848 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $24,151.04.

On Thursday, May 4th, Neil Gagnon acquired 10,436 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,897.56.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Neil Gagnon acquired 8,523 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $76,025.16.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $9,502.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Neil Gagnon acquired 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Neil Gagnon purchased 5,023 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,654.47.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Gagnon purchased 100 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825.00.

Shares of SCWX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 110,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $623.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 86.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SCWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

