NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Position Decreased by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,440 shares during the quarter. NeoGames comprises approximately 7.1% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NeoGames by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoGames by 19.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NeoGames by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 16,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NeoGames Stock Performance

NGMS opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

