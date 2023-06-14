Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.35

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.35 and traded as high as $8.70. Neonode shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 66,951 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neonode in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEON. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neonode

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.