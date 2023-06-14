New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of New Relic worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 822,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,853 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 756,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after acquiring an additional 195,062 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New Relic by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other New Relic news, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $608,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,191 shares of company stock worth $31,498,826. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.