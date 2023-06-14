Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $17.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,805,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -96.55%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

