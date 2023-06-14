Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Nickel 28 Capital has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

