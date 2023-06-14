NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.80. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.
NIO Price Performance
NYSE:NIO opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.92. NIO has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $24.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 201,834 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in NIO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NIO by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
