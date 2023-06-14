NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.80. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE:NIO opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.92. NIO has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.22%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 201,834 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in NIO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NIO by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

