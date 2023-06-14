NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 438,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,072,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 57.88 and a quick ratio of 57.88.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 132,388 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 158,123 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

