Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.89

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.75. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 24,063 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN)
