Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.89

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.75. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 24,063 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

