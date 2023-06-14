Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $14.89.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.