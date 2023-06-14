NVIDIA Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.9 %

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NVDA opened at $410.22 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $419.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 178,831.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173,044 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,591 shares of company stock valued at $48,950,250 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.