Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 11% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $253.02 million and $11.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.07 or 0.06576598 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00045300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00033765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04553264 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $15,723,556.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

