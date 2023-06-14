Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Now Covered by SVB Securities

Equities researchers at SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oculis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Oculis alerts:

Oculis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OCS stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96. Oculis has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oculis Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $4,838,000.

(Get Rating)

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.