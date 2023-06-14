OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other OneSpaWorld news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,976,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $12,987,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,160,760 shares in the company, valued at $107,366,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,217,714 shares of company stock valued at $122,567,394. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,376. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.91. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

