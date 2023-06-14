Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 303.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.
Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE ORCL opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- What Do the Student Loan Repayments Mean for the Retail Sector?
- Boeing Stock, Is There Still Room for Investors to Go Long?
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.