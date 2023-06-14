Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 303.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.