O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Raised by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $916.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $580.01 and a one year high of $964.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $913.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $857.55.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

