Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.27

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 894974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Oscar Health Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $985,455.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,439.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $82,918.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,387.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $985,455.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,439.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,017. Insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,974,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 247,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

