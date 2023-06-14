Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 7.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.86. 1,641,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,838,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $104,983.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $82,918.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,387.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $104,983.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,373 shares of company stock worth $1,211,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oscar Health by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 130,207 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $119,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

