Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

