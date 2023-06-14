Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,280,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 2.2% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 1.51% of Otis Worldwide worth $491,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

