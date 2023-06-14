OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTPBF opened at C$34.20 on Monday. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a 12 month low of C$27.00 and a 12 month high of C$34.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.51.

About OTP Bank Nyrt.

OTP Bank Nyrt engages in provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: OTP Core Hungary, Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, Slovenia, Merkantil Group, Asset Management subsidiaries, other subsidiaries, Corporate Centre.

