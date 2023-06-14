Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 1,183 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $10,694.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 104,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,415.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Megan Chung sold 2,503 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $14,166.98.

Ouster Stock Performance

Ouster stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 840,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $223.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.35. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital cut Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

