Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 1,183 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $10,694.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 104,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,415.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 12th, Megan Chung sold 2,503 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $14,166.98.

Ouster Stock Performance

Ouster stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 840,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $223.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.35. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Ouster (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital cut Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

