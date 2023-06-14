Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.00. 139,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 890,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Specifically, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $2,520,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,004.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,004.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,855 shares of company stock worth $5,293,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

