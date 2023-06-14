Oxen Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $334,445.70 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,012.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00291077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00527603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00059651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00411948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,488,548 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

