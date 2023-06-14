Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Short Interest Down 30.4% in May

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $61.69. 155,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,474. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01.

