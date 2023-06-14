Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Down to $25.25

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.25, but opened at $24.04. Paramount Global shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 4,751 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.99%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paramount Global by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,630,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,873,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,073,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,546,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

