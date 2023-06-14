Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 160 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.16. The company had a trading volume of 416,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,410. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 66.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 313,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 124,804 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

