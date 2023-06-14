PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

PayPal stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.